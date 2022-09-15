Helen Kay “Dolly” Worley Muder
Helen Kay “Dolly” Worley Muder started Her Heavenly Life with Jesus September 6, 2022.
Dolly was born November 25, in Praco, Alabama to Daniel Henry and Helen Virginia Stroud Worley.
Dolly graduated from Belton High School in 1967.
She was preceded in death by her parents; older brother Daniel “Buddy” Worley and several nieces and nephews.
Left to mourn her loss is her husband Glenn Ray Muder, married for 49 years; daughter, Amber Kay Muder Aguerro (Shane); son, Shawn Evan Muder (Sarah); 4-grandchildren, Loreli, Ashley Muder, Elijah and Rayna Aguerro; Sisters, Janie Bedrich (Jerry), Linda Dian Dupuis (Larry) and brother Alva Worley.
Dolly was an avid reader and loved writing. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a long term illness. She was buried in Moffat Cemetery September 8, 2022.
God rest her soul.
