Services for Michael Laverne Pitts, 73, of Lorena and formerly of Troy will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Leopard Stadium in Lorena.
Mr. Pitts died Saturday, Jan. 28.
He was born March 18, 1949, in Troy. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in May 1968. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Hazel Parker on Aug. 31, 1968. He moved to Lorena in 1971. He worked for Lehigh Cement Plant for 14 years and then worked for Lorena ISD until retiring in 2009.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Chris Pitts and Corey Pitts; two sisters, Patricia Powell and Edith Durham; two brothers, Terry Pitts and Gary Pitts; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lorena Athletic Association via Venmo to @Greg-Walker-117 or mail to LAA, P.O. Box 161, Lorena, TX 76655. Checks may be made payable to LAA.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.