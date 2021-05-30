Services for Domingo O. “Mingo” Escobedo, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Escobedo died Thursday, May 27, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Mission to Bartelo Escobedo and Conception Quintana. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include a daughter, Soila Salinas of Temple; a son, Elias Escobedo of Temple; a stepson, John Caddell of Temple; a stepdaughter, Rosalinda Craig of Temple, two sisters, Mary Flores of Hillsboro and Juanita Escobedo of Mission; a brother, Armando Escobedo of Mission; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.