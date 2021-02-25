CAMERON — Services for Frances “Myrna” Walzel, 86, of Cameron will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Walzel Family Cemetery in Cameron with Bill Harris officiating.
Mrs. Walzel died Tuesday, Feb. 23, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Dec. 20, 1934, in the Vogelsang community to Frederick William and Frances Ella Svetlik Vogelsang. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron in 1952, and graduated from Southwestern University with a major in education and a minor in music. She taught in Rosebud and Rogers, but mostly in Cameron ISD. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cameron, and worked as the church secretary and taught Sunday school classes. She married Joseph Walzel on Nov. 26, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons, Curtis Byron Wise of Flower Mound, Kyle Joe Walzel of Allen and Joel William Walzel of Cameron; two daughters, Franci Joella Denio of Cameron and Dr. Amy Walzel Noble of College Station; three brothers, Ernest Vogelsang of Tanglewood, Iven Vogelsang of Cameron and James Vogelsang of the Vogelsang community; two sisters, Betsy Dorward of Clifton and Mary Jane Bartlett of San Angelo; and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron.