Curlee Knox
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Curlee Knox
Curlee Knox, 83, of Rosebud, died Tuesday February 14, 2023 in a Rosebud Nursing Home. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Burial will follow in Bluebonnet Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Knox was born August 7, 1939 in Rosebud to Alfred and Mozelle Williams Knox Sr. He lived in Rosebud all his life. He graduated from Wilson White High School in Rosebud. He married Anna Jean Campbell on April 7, 1962. He retired from Ralph Wilson Plastics in Temple and was a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church in Rosebud.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Jean Knox of Rosebud, one son, Gregory Lee Knox and wife Toralyn of Starkville, Mississippi, one daughter, Stephanie Ryder and husband Donald of Grand Prairie, one brother, Alfred Knox Jr. of Temple, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary