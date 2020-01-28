BELTON — Services for Ruby Lee Jezek Divis, 91, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Divis died Saturday, Jan. 25, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born April 6, 1928, in Oscar to Adolph and Idell Burtis Jezek. She attended school in Little Flock. She married John Divis on April 16, 1955, in Temple. She was a homemaker. She worked at Texas Instruments.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Darryl.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Marsh of Flagler Beach, Fla., and Janice Divis of Temple; a son, Kevin Divis of Hutto; a brother, Robert Jezek of Durango; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter or Alz.org.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.