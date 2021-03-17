Services for James William Cooley, 71, of Killeen are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Cooley died Feb. 4 at his residence.
If you know any next of kin for Mr. Cooley, please contact the funeral home.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 74F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 2:19 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for James William Cooley, 71, of Killeen are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Cooley died Feb. 4 at his residence.
If you know any next of kin for Mr. Cooley, please contact the funeral home.