Services for Levon Morrison, 66, of Harker Heights will be 9 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Mark Campbell officiating.
Mr. Morrison died Wednesday, Feb. 2, at his home in Harker Heights.
He was born Feb. 28, 1955, to David Morrison and Ollie Mae Range in Tifton, Ga. He graduated from high school in Tifton. He retired from the Army.
Survivors include his wife, Valeecia Morrison of Harker Heights; a daughter, Shaune Powers of Cleveland; a brother, David Morrison Jr. of Tifton; and a sister, Beverly Pettiford of Sycamore, Ga.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.