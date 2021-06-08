CAMERON — Services for Michael Anthony Salazar, 36, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mr. Salazar died Saturday, June 5, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 18, 1984, in San Jose, Calif. He worked in construction and remodeling.
Survivors include his wife, Kristin Roberts of Belton; two daughters, Kathryn Salazar of Abilene and Makenna Salazar of Rockdale; a stepson, Ian Garcia of Belton; his parents, Mary Alvarado of Cameron and Anthony Salazar of Sacramento, Calif.; three sisters, Veronica Bolivar of Cameron, and Angelica Salazar and Ashley Borgas, both of Temple; three brothers, Julian Borgas of Cameron, and Raymond Salazar and Christian Salazar, both of Sacramento; and his grandparents, Eleno Alvarado Sr., and Frank and Eva Borgas, all of Cameron, and Mary Vega of Rockdale.
A rosary will be recited 6 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.