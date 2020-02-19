Services for Mary M. Cruz, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Cruz died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 11, 1940. to Moises and Ysabel Samudio Mares in Rosebud. She married Cruz on April 29, 1957. She graduated from Temple High School and earned an associate’s degree from Temple College. She worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 19 years as a unit clerk. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple for over 50 years.
Survivors include her husband; five children, Johnny Cruz III, Cynthia Cruz, Olivia Haisler, Virginia Rodriguez, and Alexander Cruz; a brother, Moises Mares; a sister, Rachel Alderete; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.