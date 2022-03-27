Karl John Kolbe
Karl John Kolbe, age 75 of Austin, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with a visitation starting at 9 am followed by a funeral service at 10 am and burial in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 1 pm.
Karl was born on November 13, 1946, to John and Eileen Kolbe in Hazel Green, Wisconsin. He attended Milwaukee Area Technical College in Milwaukee, WI. Karl was a firefighter and Chief of the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served from 1968 to 1972 and being awarded the Bronze Star.
Karl is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eileen Kolbe; wife, Sharon Marie (Hazel) Kolbe; brother, James Kolbe; and brother, Joseph Kolbe.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his sister, Karol Kolbe; and son, Kyle Kolbe.
Paid Obituary