Services for Malik Ezekiel Thomas, 21, of Cameron will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023 at CH Yoe High School football stadium. Private burial will be at a later date. Malik passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Malik Ezekiel Thomas was born on January 3rd, 2002 at 11:00 am in Temple TX to the late Lester Thomas and Alethea Williams. Malik was baptized into the Church of Christ in the year of 2017 by Bro. Jessie Jackson.
Malik was a member of the United States Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps while in high school. Malik was funny (he should have been a comedian) outgoing, a giver and most of all he was loving. He loved God, family, fishing, riding his dirt bike, 4 wheelers, driving his old truck and his charger. He loved anything fast. He got that from his dad and Grandpa Booker. He also loved football and track. He was very athletic.
Malik was preceded in death by his father, Lester Thomas, and grandparents, Booker T and Bonnie Williams, and Nathan Ewing. He is survived by, his mother, Alethea Williams, three brothers, Tydrick Williams, Antione Simmons, and Alonte Thomas, his grandparents, Virginia Ewing, Eddy and Linda Stephens. He is also survived by a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
We would like to thank you for your prayers, thoughtfulness, cards, flowers, texts, phone calls and any other acts of kindness that was shown during our time of bereavement. A special thanks to Principal Brian Stork and all the coaches at C.H. Yoe for the ramp that was built for Malik after his accident in 2019.