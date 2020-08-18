Services for Betty Anderson Goolsby, 88, of San Antonio and formerly of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Goolsby died Wednesday, Aug. 12, in San Antonio.
She was born Oct. 9, 1931, in Temple to Dr. and Mrs. Harold B. Anderson. She graduated from Temple High School in 1948 and attended Monticello College in Illinois. She received a bachelor of arts degree from Southern Methodist University, where she was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honorary society. She also was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma social sorority. She married C.T. “Mickey” Goolsby of Temple in 1953. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, and she also served as a Girl Scout troop leader. She also served as president of Jefferson Elementary PTA.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2018; two sons, Harlold Thomas Goolsby in 1985 and Michael Glenn Goolsby in 2013; and a grandson in 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Kay Goolsby Alexander of San Antonio; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Memorial Fund at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, or to Christ Episcopal Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.