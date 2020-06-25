BELTON — Services for Jerry “Don” Luman, 76, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Mr. Luman died Monday, June 15, at a local hospital.
He was born to Bulah and Lindsie Luman on Feb. 13, 1944, in High.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Shirley Luman of Temple; a son, Paul Luman of Temple; two daughters, Donna Hargrove and Ginger Reiland; two brothers, James Luman of Mabank and Jim Luman of Hebron; a sister, Sandra George of Cooper; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.