Services for Irene Lenore Olive, 93, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.
Mrs. Olive died Friday, May 22, at her residence.
She was born March 10, 1927, in San Benito to Fred L. and Beulah Elmore Lewis. She graduated from Texas A&I College. She married Max Olive on Jan. 19, 1990. She was a teacher at McAllen High School. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in McAllen and Eastern Star No. 641 in Harlingen.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 9, 2003.
Survivors include a son, Tommy West of Rogers; a daughter, Pam Gasaway of Rogers; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.