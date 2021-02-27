Services for Richard Gary “Rick” Miller, 64, of Gatesville will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove with the Rev. Heckmann officiating.
Mr. Miller died Feb. 19 at a local hospital.
He was born June 3, 1956, in Corpus Christi to Robert Gerald and Mary Louise Tarver Miller. He graduated from AC Jones High School in Beeville. He attended Temple College. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Tina Symm on Dec. 3, 1994, in The Grove. He worked for the Temple Police Department, the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Justin Miller of Georgetown and Noah Miller of The Grove; a daughter, Meghan Pier of Austin; a brother, John Randall of San Antonio; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.