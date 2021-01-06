No services are planned for Carl Oran Epperson, 96, of Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Epperson died Friday, Jan. 1, at a local living facility.
He was born Nov. 22, 1924, in The Grove to Jess and Annie Thomison Epperson. He attended school at Stampede Creek. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Lydia Schupak. He lived in Temple most of his life. He worked at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Sept. 2, 2014; and by a daughter, Janice Epperson Wiseman.
Survivors include three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.