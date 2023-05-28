John Kenneth “Ken” Christian
John Kenneth “Ken” Christian, age 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away May 21, 2023.
Ken was born on April 23, 1946 in Temple, TX. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York in 1969 with an engineering degree. Ken proudly served as a two-time combat veteran of the Vietnam conflict, and then went on to serve several assignments in Germany and the United States. Ken retired from the Army as an armor and aviation officer after 20 years of service.
After his military career, Ken earned his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Louisville in 1991. He then taught high school math and science at several high schools for 13 years. Ken also enjoyed coaching both boys and girls high school soccer for several years. Later, Ken proudly worked building houses for with Habitat for Humanity. Ken was also a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church where he enjoyed playing the trumpet in the orchestra and praise band for more than 20 years.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, John James (Jack) Christian, MD, Elizabeth (Libby) Quinn Christian, and a brother John James (Chip) Christian, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol Ann (Carroll) Christian; a brother, Bruce Christian (Milissa) of Temple, Texas; a son, David Christian of Lansdale, PA; a daughter, Katherine Niebuhr (Grant) of Elizabethtown; and a son, Matthew Christian (Marnisa) of Louisville; four grandchildren, Libby Christian, Mark Christian, Tate Niebuhr, and Quinn Niebuhr.
Visitation is on Tuesday May 30th from 2-8pm at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Visitation will continue on Wednesday May 31st from 10am until time of service. The funeral will be at Severns Valley at 11:30am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with Pastor Emory Riley. A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association at 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or www.alz.org
