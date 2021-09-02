ROCKDALE — A mass of Christian burial for Antonette Koscielniak, 87 of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bremond.
Mrs. Koscielniak died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Bryan hospital.
She was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Bremond to Anton and Rosie Czajkowski Majkszak. She married Harry Koscielniak in Bremond on Nov. 22, 1954. She moved to Rockdale in 1964. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, on Feb. 21, 2005.
Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Koscielniak of Waco, Harry Koscielniak of Cleburne and Tony Koscielniak of Manor; a sister, Josephine Boyd of Irving; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.