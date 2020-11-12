ROCKDALE — Services for Christina Cotton, 67, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Roger DeLong officiating.
Mrs. Cotton died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at a Bryan hospital.
She was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Austin to J.W. and Evelyn Burger Ward. She married Condale Cotton. She lived in Rockdale for 31 years. She worked as a motel manager, and was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chris Russworn on May 12, 2020; and a stepdaughter, Lacey Cotton Hughes on Nov. 2, 2014.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Connie Locklin of Austin and Dolores Smith of Florida; two stepsons, Randall Cotton and Edward Cotton, both of Rockdale; a stepdaughter, Janie Burford of Oregon; two brothers; a sister; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-9:30 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.