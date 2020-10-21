Leta Qualls Easterwood
Leta Qualls Easterwood, 89, of Temple, TX passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home. Leta was born October 13, 1931 to Shirley Louis Qualls and Edith (Brower) Qualls. Her many friends knew Leta as an energetic woman who was engaged in church activities, raising her children, enjoying visits with extended family, active with friends in social groups, and playing tennis. Leta will be missed, but she has certainly enjoyed a full life and her spirit lives.
Leta was born in De Kalb, TX, and grew up in Little Rock, AR. She graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1949, attended Hendrix College in Conway, AR, and then the School of Medical Technology at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. She was a Registered Medical Technologist and a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.
Leta married Roy Easterwood, Jr. on September 14, 1952. They had two beautiful children, traveled extensively together, and loved encountering diﬀerent cultures on international travels.
Long an active member at First Christian Church of Temple, Leta enjoyed singing in the choir with Roy for 38 years and served in other roles in the church. She was a member of social organizations in Temple (for example, over 50 years in the Floral Arts Garden Club), and was a most avid tennis player having played from her college years until the age of 80, with accomplishments at the national level.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith, her father, Louis, her brother, Wayne, and her husband of 66 years, Roy. Leta is survived by daughter, Kristianne Grear of Troy, son, Terry Easterwood and wife Renee of Bryan, TX, grandchildren, Laura Stanley and husband Jon of Franklin, TX, Jeﬀ Easterwood and wife Ashley of Spring, TX, and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jack and Evan Stanley of Franklin, TX and Cera and Lily Easterwood of Spring, TX.
Leta was blessed with close friends she made through tennis, and with her church family at First Christian Church, who continued to call on her in the last 2-1/2 years while she lived out her life in her home of 62 years. She looked forward to phone calls with her friend of 75 years, Bert Miller, of Little Rock, her son’s father-in-law. She was most appreciative of her hospice family, who cared for her in the last two months.
Saturday, October, 24, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm, First Christian Church will host a “come-and-go” visitation. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Christian Church at 300 N. 5th St. in Temple, TX 76501 or the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary