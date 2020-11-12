Christy Jo Franks-McGuire
Christy Jo Franks-McGuire, 39, of Temple returned to live with her Heavenly Father on November 9, 2020 after a short illness.
Christy was born on August 17, 1981 in Temple. She spent her young childhood years in Temple and moved to Belton at the age of 14. She was a 1999 graduate of Belton High School where she was a member of the Marching 100. She attended Temple College and Tarleton University-Central Texas. She spent many years working at Jody’s Family Restaurant. She married Ron McGuire on December 3, 2010. She began a new career with Triple T Truck Brokers. She was currently working as a librarian aide at Mays Elementary in Troy ISD.
Christy had many simple pleasures in life. She loved to spend time baking and hanging out with her baby goats. She loved to take road trips with Ron on their motorcycle adventures. She enjoyed being at the lake and camping with friends.
One of the many unique characteristics Christy encompassed was her outgoing personality. She loved getting to know people and turning strangers into friends. Her one of a kind smile will never be forgotten, having brought so much joy and happiness to everyone she came across. Christy will always be remembered for the size of her heart and for her ability to love those around her unconditionally. She would always be sure to say those special words, “I love you.” Her huge heart and abundance of love could be seen through interactions with her husband, family, friends, and even the children at school.
More than anything, her unconditional love was apparent in the way she loved her only son, Haegen. Her greatest joy in this life was being his mother. Every moment spent with her boy was a blessing and the many memories they shared together will live on in their hearts forever. It is no secret that Haegen is a natural athlete, he is involved in many sports and activities that kept the entire family busy year-round. No matter what, Christy was always there to support him in every endeavor and was always his greatest supporter. The world could see she was a proud momma! She was always making sure that the two loves of her life, Haegen and Ron, knew that they had a special place in her heart. She loved them “to the moon and back” and would make sure to remind them of that at every opportunity.
Christy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Christine and Richard Bulls, and her paternal grandfather, Jody Franks.
She is survived by her husband, Ron McGuire, of Temple, one son, Haegen Welch, of Temple, step-daughter, Kelli McGuire, of Round Rock, step-son, Collin McGuire, of Georgetown, her mother, Connie Franks, of Belton, and sister, Courtney Bradley, two nieces, Kyler and Kodie Emmons, nephew, Grayson Bradley, of Belton. Her father, Doug Franks, his wife, Melisa, and their children, Madelyne and Doug Franks, of Belton, and her paternal grandmother, Mary Franks, of Temple, and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund for Haegen Welch at First National Bank of Moody PO Box 128 Moody, Tx 76557.
Paid Obituary