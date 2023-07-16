Becky Ann Neely Powers
Becky Ann Neely Powers, age 84, of Temple, Texas was called home on July 13, 2023. Becky was born on September 3, 1938, in Meridian Texas to Dave Neely and Mildred McGehee Neely. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Dave Neeley and Mildred McGehee Neely.
Becky’s life began at Dave & Mildreds home in Meridian, Texas in Bosque County. Becky was the 1956 Salutatorian of her high school class. Becky then attended Isbell’s School of Beauty, then went onto numerous industries and businesses classes. She later became a licensed insurance agent.
Becky was a loving wife to Billy Reed Powers for just over 66 years. Billy and Becky lived in various towns around Texas including Ft. Worth, Valley Mills, Gilcrest, San Antonio, Waco, Houston, and Temple. Becky and Billy have three children. Kimberly Savage of Whitney and her husband Lloyd, David Reed Powers of Bryan and his wife Andrea, and Mark Powers of Lewisville and his wife DeAnna. Becky and Billy have eight grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
Becky enjoyed cooking, oil painting, Church life, and supporting her son’s baseball team. Becky was an avid Bryan Vikings baseball fan. However, most of all, Becky thrived on being with her husband, children, grandchildren, and large extended family and friends. Becky and Billy also enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer visiting family and friends from one coast to the other.
Becky loved God, her family, and her many friends. Becky would say that her children knew her better than she knew myself.
Serving as pallbearers will be Beau Powers, Joshua Powers, Garrett Powers, Todd Page, Jim Cooper, and Theron Morrow.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st St, Temple, TX 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral home will be directing the visitation at Oak Park Methodist Church at 10 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 with the funeral service immediately following at 10:30am. Interment to follow at 3PM at the Morgan Cemetery in Morgan, Texas. Rev. Conrad Raines (former Temple Police officer) will conduct the service. Special music to be performed by granddaughters, Jayleigh Shugart and Lesliee Alderfer.
