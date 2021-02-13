Rita Jean Coffman Schovajsa
Rita Jean Coffman Schovajsa, age 78 of Georgetown, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings and survived by her husband of 48 years, Edwin Schovajsa; sons Jimmy McDonald, Jr. and wife Roni of Temple Texas, Ron McDonald and wife Claire of Portland, Texas, Don McDonald and wife Staci of Pflugerville, Texas, daughter Christina Schovajsa of Houston, Texas, grandchildren, Krystin Ashley, Matthew Lynn, Mitchell Ryan, Madison; great grandchildren Caden, Joey, Jackson and Heidi as well as numerous dear friends.
Rita was born on February 2, 1942 in Ada, Oklahoma. During her childhood, she spent quite a few years in Portland, Oregon before her family settled in Texas. Ed and Rita met in Temple and married on November 23, 1972. This was the beginning of a wonderful marriage that included running a successful business, creating many fabulous friendships and travelling the world. They sold their business in 1996 and settled in Sun City Georgetown. During their golden retirement years, they went on many cruises, travelled to exciting places (including Spain, Russia and Italy) and had many “Hoods” parties. Rita (lovingly known as Nana) was a bright light who absolutely loved to dance, and she will be missed by many.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
