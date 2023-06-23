JOSHUA — Services for Edgar J. Hood II, 77, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Lane Prairie Baptist Church in Joshua with the Rev. Justin Steadman officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Hood died Wednesday, June 14, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Pearsall. He was raised in Houston and Port Isabel, graduating from Port Isabel High School in 1963. He began working as a teacher in Flour Bluff and worked as a math teacher and school administrator in Flour Bluff, Brownsville, Port Isabel, Dawson and Joshua before retiring in 2021 after a 57-year career in public education. He was also a peach farmer and music minister. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Trimmier in Killeen.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of Killeen; a son, Marcus Hood of Harker Heights; and three daughters, Elizabeth Owens of Hurst, Rosalind Hood of Irving, and Tania Solis of Corpus Christi.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home of Joshua is in charge of arrangements.