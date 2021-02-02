BELTON — Services for William Henry “Will” Barsh V, 19, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Old Perry Cemetery near Moody.
Mr. Barsh died Saturday, Jan. 30, at a Gatesville hospital.
He was born Dec. 18, 2001, in Waco to William H. “Bill” Barsh IV and Allison Greeson. He graduated from Troy High School in 2020. He worked for Bill Barsh Construction.
Survivors include his father of Troy; his mother of Fort Worth; two stepbrothers, Tucker Roberts and Landon Roberts; his grandparents, Bill Barsh III of Morgan’s Point Resort, Linda Adams of Aquilla, and Judy and Skipper Hill of New Mexico; and his great-grandmother, ClaudEllen Barsh of Waco.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy FFA, P.O. Box 409, Troy, TX 76579.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.