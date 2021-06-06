Oscar Javier Mendez Jr
Oscar Javier Mendez Jr., age 40, of Belton passed peacefully from this life during the evening hours of Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. He was born on the 3rd day of October 1980 in Temple, Texas to parents Oscar Javier Mendez Sr. and Mary Inez Guajardo.
Oscar has been a resident of Belton for his entire life. He attended all his early education and high school through Belton schools. In November of 1998 he married the love of his life Ruby Segura-Mendez. The couple would go on to build a home and a family together which included seven children. Oscar was a hard-working man who had his own construction business. He loved fixing and tinkering with things until it was fixed. Oscar loved to work on speakers to make them as loud as they could, but they were never loud enough. He enjoyed listening to music and hearing his base rattle his windows. Oscar will be deeply missed by friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Nieves Sr. and Eleberta Guajardo and Silvestre and Maria Luz Mendez.
Oscar leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years Ruby Segura-Mendez, parents Oscar Sr. and Mary Mendez, seven children: Adrianna Maree Mendez, Oscar Javier Mendez III, Maribel Mendez, Karina Mendez, Marysol Mendez, Catalina Mendez, Betty Mendez, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services for Oscar will be held at Christ the King Church on Tuesday June 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Following the services will be a burial at North Belton Cemetery. The family will be accepting visitors from 6-8 o’clock p.m. on Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
