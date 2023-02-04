Private services for Glenda Ruth O’Brien, 75, of Holland will be at a later date.
Mrs. O’Brien died Thursday, Jan. 26, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Florence to parents Dee and Rosie Wigley Pearce. She had been a resident of the Holland area for more than 44 years. She worked in the Kolache Kitchen for many years, and was the title clerk for Paul’s Used Cars.
She was preceded in death by a son, Edward O’Brien.
Survivors include her husband, Paul O’Brien of Holland; a son, Russell O’Brien of Holland; three sisters: Pearl, Martha and Billie; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
