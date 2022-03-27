Jerry Garland Knight, Jr.
Jerry Garland Knight, Jr., age 37 of Temple, died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his residence. Services will be held at 10:00am Monday, March 28, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Stacy Bastin officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park at a later date.
Jerry was born on May 3, 1984 in Temple, Texas to Jerry Garland Knight, Sr. and Cindy Sladek Knight. He attended schools in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 2002. He married Teri Schwertner on December 6, 2008 in Salado. He has worked the last 16 years for American Fire and Safety as a fire safety technician. He loved fishing, hiking, hunting and doing things with his family. Jerry was beloved husband, friend, father and son. He always opened his door to anyone who was in need and enjoyed hosting people for his famous smoked brisket and apple pie moonshine. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Winfred Lee Sladek.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Teri Knight of Temple; his beloved children, Tyler and Kaylee Knight of Temple; brother, David Knight of Waco; parents, Jerry and Cindy Knight of Temple; grandmother, Shirley Sladek of Temple; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to PNC Bank of Temple for the benefit of Tyler and Kaylee Knight.
