Mary M. Cruz
Mary M. Cruz, age 79 of Temple, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with Father Tom Chamberlain officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mary was born October 11, 1940 to Moises Mares Sr. and Ysabel Samudio Mares in Rosebud, Texas. She met the love of her life in the back of a flatbed truck on her way to pick cotton in 1954. She met Johnny again in Jr. High School, where they fell in love. They were married April 29, 1957 and have celebrated 62 beautiful years of blessed marriage together. Mary graduated from Temple High School and earned an Associate’s degree from Temple College. She worked at Scott & White Hospital for 19 years as a Unit Clerk. Mary loved to cook and made the best tortillas in town, and couldn’t make them fast enough! She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and made all her children’s clothes. She was a room mother for each of her children during their years in elementary school. Her most favorite thing of all was going out to dances to the music of Ruben Ramos. Mary’s love for her family was unconditional, and she knew no stranger. In fact, she was known as “Mom” by everyone. She loved her dogs, Chula, Little Bit, and Michael. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple for over 50 years. She will be missed by so many.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Moises and Ysabel; and brothers, Victor and Jesse Mares.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her loving husband, Johnny R. Cruz Jr.; children, Johnny Cruz III and wife, Linda; Cynthia Cruz; Olivia and husband, Myron Haisler; Virginia and husband, Osvaldo Rodriguez; Alexander Cruz; brother, Moises Mares and wife Irene; sister, Rachel Alderete and husband, Edward; grandchildren, Thomas J. Cruz, Athena M. Cruz, Alina S. Rodriguez, Nicole Cruz, Christina Murphy, Johnny Cruz IV, Angelina M. Rodriguez, Adrian M. Rodriguez, Marisol E. Cruz; 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Pop, Cynthia and Alex for caring for Mom on a daily basis, the dialysis staff at Scott & White B-Bay, Charge Nurse Ruth and Mom’s doctors, Dr. Tony Isaac and Dr. Steven Walker.
Paid Obituary