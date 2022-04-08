Services for Mattie Darden Mathis, 83, of Dallas will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett.
Mrs. Mathis died Thursday, March 17, in Dallas.
She was born march 15, 1939, to Leroy Darden and Henretta Arnold. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1957. She was a hair dresser. She was a Christian.
Survivors include a son, Michael Wayne Mathis of Lancaster; daughter, Retta Mathis of Killeen; a brother, Elroy Darden of Temple; seven sisters, Alice Davis of Buda, Linda Berry, Ruth City and Floria Dardan, all of Austin, Ardella Ohueri of Round Rock, Donna Campbell of Killeen and Bobbie Johnson of Harker Heights.
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple is in charge of arrangements.