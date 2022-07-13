Andrew (Andy) Ervin Czimskey
Andrew (Andy) Ervin Czimskey, 68, of Granger passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 of frontotemporal dementia. He was the eldest child of Monroe and June (Nygard) Czimskey, born April 8, 1954.
He is survived by his sister Catharine Rousey (Brian), children Elizabeth Czimskey (Joshua Isbell), Caleb Czimskey, Erin Jones (Daniel), and granddaughter Cora Isbell whom he loved very much. He also leaves behind his dear companion, Carolyn Cauley. Andy is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Allan Czimskey
Andy is a 1972 graduate of Lanier High School in Austin and Class of ‘77 graduate of Texas A&M University (BS, Landscape Architecture). He had over 20 years of experience as a Landscape Architect designing and working with parks and capital improvement projects in Texas municipalities including College Station, Bellaire, Plano, Flower Mound, and Buda. He also owned a residential construction business in Ft. Worth.
He will be remembered fondly for his quick wit, playful demeanor, finding joy in nature, being a loving grandfather, and his devotion to Jesus.
The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date.
