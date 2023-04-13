CAMERON — Services for Hannah Grace Montez, infant daughter of Janice Garcia and Basilio Montez III, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
CAMERON — Services for Hannah Grace Montez, infant daughter of Janice Garcia and Basilio Montez III, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Taylor City Cemetery.
She was born and died Saturday, April 8, at a Round Rock Hospital.
Survivors include her parents of Taylor; a sister, Lyanna Montez of Taylor; five grandparents, Yvonne Ellis, and Herberto and Kimberly Garcia, all of Taylor, and Pastor Basilio and Liz Montez, both of Cameron; and four great-grandparents, Corina Ellis of Taylor, Fernando Rivera and Linda Rivera, both of San Juan, and Maria Ida Rodela of Houston.