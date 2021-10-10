Services for Cesar Vazquez, 40, of Killeen will be held at a later date via the Zoom online platform.
Mr. Vazquez died Tuesday, Oct. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 22, 1980, in Cuernavaca, Morelos in Mexico to Heriberto Vazquez Obispo and Maria Flores Montalban. He married Yesenia Vazquez on April 28, 2012. He owned Vazquez Construction and worked in carpentry and did yard maintenance and roofing repairs. He was a Jehovah’s Witness.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a son, Samuel Vazquez of Killeen; a daughter, Leslye-Ruth Vazquez of Killeen; his mother of Mexico; and seven siblings, Filiberto, Teresa, Graciela, David, Maria de Jesus, Roberto and Mariana.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.