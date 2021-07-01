SALADO — Services for Randy Popp, 56, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Mr. Popp died Sunday, June 27, at a local hospital.
He was born April 6, 1965, in El Campo to Frances Korenck and Fred A. Popp. He married Teresa Moon. He was a welder in the oil and gas industry.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Dillon Popp and Kyler Popp; a daughter, Chelsea Stuart; his mother; three sisters, Marlene Wells, Sharon Bemis and Beverly Peacock; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.