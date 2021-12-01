Dr. Charles A. Pierce
Charles Allen Pierce died peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 21st with his wife and daughter at his bedside. He was born February 24, 1942 in the small central Texas farming community of Dawson. He was the son of Woodrow and Iva Delle Pierce, both now deceased. The family moved to eastern NM when Charlie was almost 8 years old. He grew up in Hobbs NM, graduating in 1960 from Hobbs High School where he was an outstanding student and athlete. As a result of his athletic and academic abilities, he was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Denver. Charlie earned his BA degree in psychology in 1964 and immediately entered graduate school at Iowa State University. In 1966 he was awarded his Master of Science degree in Psychology. In December 1972, Charlie received his Ph.D. in psychology from Texas Tech University. His career in psychology spanned some 50+ years prior to his full retirement in 2018. He served several terms as the President of the Bell County Psychological Association and the Central TX Psychological Association. In the mid-1980’s he was a committee chairperson in the TX Psychological Association. For many years, Dr. Pierce served as an examiner for the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists, the entity which licenses psychologists in TX.
As both a Master’s and Doctoral level psychologist, Dr. Pierce worked in maximum security prisons, community mental health centers, VA hospitals, medical outpatient clinics, community hospitals, and private practice settings. His academic activities included faculty positions in the undergraduate psychology program at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, the doctoral psychology program at Baylor University, and the TX A&M College of Medicine. He achieved an American Psychological Association accreditation for the doctoral clinical psychology internship program at the Temple TX Veterans’ Medical Center. He guided and directed this program from its inception in 1979 until he left that institution in February 1990.
Charlie was sponsored into the Temple Founder Lions Club in 1978 by Dr. Gary Gosney. He was very active in many activities and fund raisers to support various projects to benefit the Temple Community. He served as the Club President from July 2011 through June 2012. He was also very active in supporting the Unincluded Club from its inception to present day.
Charlie married his soulmate, Pamela Fitts, in December 1991. They very much enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, the Arts, and being active members of the Temple Founders Lions Club.
Charlie is survived by his wife; two adult children from his first marriage: Lynn Pierce of Trophy Club, TX and Gregg Pierce of Granbury, TX.; a step-daughter, Jennifer Fitts of Lamont, FL; a grandson, Burton Fitts of Austin, TX; and his younger brother, David Pierce of Temple, TX.
Dr. Pierce was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Ann Gore, his mother-in-law Lilith Adams, and his stepson, Burt Fitts.
Per Charlie’s wishes, there will be no funeral service but a Celebration of Life will be held on December 11th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Regatta Room at the Dead Fish Grill in Belton, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to one of Charlie’s favorite charities: the Texas Lions Camp for special needs children (PO Box 290247 Kerville, TX 78029) or the Unincluded Club (1000 S. Knob, Temple, TX 76501).
Paid Obituary