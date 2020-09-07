Merrill Everett Maahs “Moose” passed away peacefully in his home on August 28th, 2020, after 94 wonderful years of life. Born in Appleton, Wisconsin on June 27th, 1926, he was one of three children to Charles and Leona Maahs.
Ready to serve his country, Merrill joined the Army right after graduating Appleton High School in 1945. He was a proud WWII veteran who fought bravely on the beaches of Normandy, for which he was awarded a Purple Heart. After the war he was still passionate about serving his country, choosing to be an Army recruiter for several years.
He met the lovely Elinor Brodd in Ephraim, Wisconsin and married on December 30th, 1949 in Sister Bay, Wisconsin. He was the proud father of two daughters, Paula and Lea, and stayed settled in Door County, Wisconsin for many years raising his wonderful family.
Merrill proudly became a Master Mason and later in life would serve as Worshipful Master of Henry S. Barid Masonic Lodge #174 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He had a deep love for basketball and enjoyed a good game of cribbage. He was an avid collector of coins and stamps with a passion for carpentry that really showed in the quality of his work.
He actually enjoyed many of his hobbies so much that he translated several of them into careers, having been a mail carrier, a carpenter, as well as a basketball coach, and showing off his skills as a cabinet maker.
During their retirement years, Merrill and Elinor relocated to Lubbock, Texas to be close to their children, eventually settling in Temple in 2006.
He is preceded in death by his Mother, Leona (Gore) Maahs, his Stepmother Maye (Holmberg) Maahs, his Father Charles Maahs, his Sister Betty Gant, his Brother Frank Maahs, and his Granddaughter Whitney Balentine.
He is survived by his loving wife Elinor (Brodd) Maahs, his two daughters, Paula Balentine and Lea Fuller, along with 8 grandchildren Kimberly Lockery, Toni (Richard) Stodden, Berverly (Tracy) Nies, Aaron (Rachel) Balentine, Laura (Laural) Fuller, Kaiti (Daegon) Moore, Landon Fuller, and Jennifer (Michael) Bremer, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Services entrusted to Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.
