A Mass of Christian Burial for Guillermo Menchaca Sr., 48, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Menchaca died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 26, 1974, in Laredo to Sofia Morales-Santiago and Felipe Menchaca. He grew up in Temple.
He married Irene Mungia Menchaca on Nov. 21, 1989. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He worked for several paint and body shops, including Auto Body Clinic, Mac Haik Collision Center, Temple Collision and Caliber Collision, before starting his own business, Menchaca Paint and Body.
Survivors include his wife; five children, Monica Martinez, Andrea Garza, Veronica Menchaca, Guillermo Menchaca Jr. and Stacy T. Mendoza; six sisters, Maria Guadalupe Felix, Aurora Felix Mendoza, Rosalinda Felix Carranza, Juana Felix Garcia, Maria Isabel Felix and Maria Elena Gonzalez; three brothers, Luis Felix, Juan Felix and Felipe Menchaca; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.