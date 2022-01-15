Milton Rex Karl was united with Jesus on January 11, 2022. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and four children.
Rex was born in Holland, Texas to Mike and Alice Karl on March 10, 1935. He married Alice Marie Nelson on June 9, 1956 at the First Baptist Church of Holland where he and Marie were members for 67 years. Rex and Marie were blessed with four children.
Rex operated the fertilizer plant in Holland for 47 years. He faithfully served the farming community until his retirement at the age 72 . A diligent man who didn’t enjoy being stagnant for long, he also raised cattle in his spare time with the help of his children and grandchildren.
Rex had a servant’s heart. He instilled and modeled a strong work ethic in his children. He served the community in many ways by coaching little league baseball, cooking barbeque for FFA banquets and other events, serving on the school board, and mowing and taking care of the church property. Words cannot describe how much he was revered by his family, friends, and community members. His name is synonymous with hard work, dedication, and selflessness. Those who had the privilege of knowing Rex knew a sweet-spirited and generous man. Rex was a faithful Christian who lived life to the fullest and kept his sense of humor in the toughest of times.
His family was the absolute joy of his life. Being one of eleven children himself, Rex, or “PawPaw”, enjoyed sharing the simple things with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren including hunting, cooking and barbequing, canning the best pickles in all of Texas, gardening, driving through the pastures to check his cattle, and how to make the perfect glass of cocoa milk.
Rex is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marie Karl, and his children Holly Karl Naizer and husband Kenneth, Penny Karl Whitmire and husband Rodney, Rex Allen Karl and wife Debora, and Mark Karl and wife Isabel. He was graced with 9 grandchildren and their spouses: Justin Naizer, Kyle Naizer and wife Lindsey, Chase Karl and wife Rebecca, Amanda McKillop and husband Mike, Jessica Boggs and husband Austin, Clayton Whitmire and wife Sarah, Taylor Karl, Spencer Karl and wife Megan, and Kenna Walker-Karl. Rex was even more abundantly blessed with 9, soon to be 10, great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter: Carter Karl, Brody Karl, Mason McKillop, Kole Drake, Bowen Drake, Luke Naizer, Easton Naizer, Karson Karl, Rylan Karl, Baby Boy Whitmire, and Emily Boggs. He is also survived by his two sisters, Lilly Albright and Ellen Kennedy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rex is preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Jordan Karl, his parents Mike and Alice Karl, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Visitation for Rex Karl will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Holland at 1pm followed by a celebration of Rex’s life at 2pm with Rev. Randy Evans officiating. Rex will be laid to rest at the Holland City Cemetery in Holland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Holland Food Pantry, PO Box 216, Holland, Texas 76534.