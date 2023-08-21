Services for Doris Juanita Osborn Gibson, 87, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
Mrs. Gibson died Saturday, Aug. 19, at a Temple care center.
She was born April 7, 1936, in Uvalde to Herbert Frederick Osborn and Vera Edith Head. She had been a resident of Temple for the past 78 years. She graduated from Belton High School in 1954. She had a 42-year career in secretarial work and office administration, working for a trucking freight company, Firestone, Montgomery Wards, Scott & White Memorial Hospital and Temple Tag in Little River-Academy. In 1975 she started working for the Temple Chamber of Commerce as the Bi-Centennial Celebration grant secretary. In 1984 she started working for the city of Temple, retiring in 1996. She was affiliated with the First Presbyterian Church of Temple for many years until moving to Grace Presbyterian Church. She married Jack Thomas Gibson on Dec. 29, 1956.
Survivors include her husband; and a son, William Thomas Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, or any animal shelter.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.