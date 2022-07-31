Services for Timmy Malina, 31, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Rogers with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Services for Timmy Malina, 31, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Rogers with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Malina died Saturday, July 30, at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1991, in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.