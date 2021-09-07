Services for William Eugene Hill Jr., 60, of The Grove will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Gary Baxley officiating.
Mr. Hill died Monday, Aug. 23, at a Gatesville hospital.
He was born July 15, 1961, in Temple to Shirley Sughrue and William Hill Sr. He was raised in Rogers. He moved to The Grove in 1997 and worked on a turkey farm. He married Lois in 1990.
Survivors include five children, William Hill III, John Hill and Terrie Hill, all of Brownwood, Dwayne Thorn of Belton and Christina Thorn of Florida; two brothers, Allen Hill of Cameron and Ricky Hill of Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.