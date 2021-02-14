Services with military honors for Ismael “Martin” Gonzalez Jr., 72, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gonzalez died Monday, Feb. 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 24, 1948, in Corpus Christi to Ismael Gonzalez Sr. and Teresa Leija. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Diana Lucilla Valdez on Nov. 26, 1994, in Houston. He was a diesel mechanic with various companies. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Masons.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ruben Gonzalez in 2013.
Survivors include his wife; and several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.