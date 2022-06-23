ROCKDALE — Services for Ruby Florence “Flo” Yoakum, 86, of La Grange will be 10 a.m. Friday at Liberty Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Yoakum died Monday, June 20, in La Grange.
She was born July 7, 1935, in Walters, Okla., to Will and Ruby Bridgers. She graduated from Empire high School in Walters. She married J. D. Howard in 1953. She worked at Texas Instrumetns in Lewisville. She owned and operated the Longhorn Restaurant in La Grange. She managed a dress shop in Rockdale. She attended First Baptist Church in La Grange.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Miane Macaulay; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Jordan of Milano; three sisters, Alta Dunn of Duncan, Okla., Lois Ann Gilliam of Walters, Okla. and Carolyn Howard of Lewisville; a brother, Roy Bridgers of Lewisville; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brazon Valley Hospice.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.