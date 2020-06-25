BELTON — Services for Virginia Hickerson, 101, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Vaughn officiating.
Mrs. Hickerson died Tuesday, June 23, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born June 22, 1919, in Anson to Essie Viola “Ola” Hendrix and Homer D. Payne Sr. She married Bryon Royce Hickerson on Dec. 18, 1949, in Amarillo. She attended business college and went to work for the Department of the Interior in Washington D.C. She worked for the federal government for more than 30 years, retiring from the W.R. Poage Federal Building in Temple. She also lived on and worked on the family farm for many years. She was a longtime member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
Survivors include a brother, Homer D. Payne of San Antonio.
Memorials may be made to Elm Grove Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.