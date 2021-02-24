BELTON — Services for Wanda J. Smith, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Justin Childers officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith died Friday, Feb. 19, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Belton to Henry and Mildred Peiskee. She married Walter Smith in 1953.
He was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
Survivors include a son, Gary Lee Smith; two daughters, Gwendolyn Hester and Pam Michaud; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.