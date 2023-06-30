Services for Lena Mae Williams, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Williams died Monday, June 19, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Troy to Robert and Ossie B. Chiles. She was a member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple, where she served in many areas. She graduated from Dunbar High School. She received a master’s degree in education from Prairie View A&M University. She taught school for many years before retiring in Phoenix. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
Survivors include a nephew, Aldo Knox of Houston.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
