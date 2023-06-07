Sylvia Jane Glenn
1949-2023
Sylvia Jane Glenn was born January 5, 1949 to Agnes and Anton Motl in Temple, Texas. Sylvia grew up surrounded by family and many relatives in the Bell County area. She passed away on June 1, 2023. Sylvia attended Temple schools, graduated from Temple High School, class of 1966, attended Temple College and Durham Business College in Houston, Texas.
Sylvia was a beautiful woman and as a teenager won a local beauty contest and even modeled for several area businesses. During the Summer of Love, 1967 thru 1970 she lived in Houston, went to college during the day and worked for a shopping agency in the evenings. She wore mini skirts, thin blouses with no bra and hung out in the Market Square club district. She rode on the back of motorcycles. She listened to The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, The Stones, Led Zeppelin, Willie Nelson, Ray Price, Pink Floyd, and Patsy Cline. She rode in Classic cars…and she looked really good while doing it all.
Sylvia met Lon Glenn in 1965 when she was 16 years old and still in high school. After a romantic five-year courtship, the couple married on Labor Day 1970. The couple enjoyed 52-years 11-months and one day of marital bliss.
After a brief honeymoon in Austin, Texas the couple moved to Brazoria County, Texas and into state housing courtesy of Lon’s employer at the Retrieve Unit, Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Sylvia found work as a medical secretary and the couple became parents when their first son, Kristopher Michael, was born on March 28, 1973 and their second son Gene Alan was born on May 15, 1977. Sylvia worked as a housewife, full time mother and medical secretary until accepting employment with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where she worked in Inmate Records, Classifications and as a Grievance Coordinator where she spent the large part of her 27-year career investigating inmate complaints. She made many friends among the prison unit employees and looked back on her career as some of the best days of her life.
After living on various prison units for 21 years, the couple finally settled in their new forever home in Angleton, Texas, in 1987. The couple continued to work for the TDCJ as both their sons grew up, graduated from Angleton High School and went off to college. Kris graduated from Sam Houston University and Gene Alan from the University of Texas.
Perhaps the greatest thing about Sylvia and Lon’s love story is during the five plus decades they were together, they lived with a vivid appreciation of just how precious our short lives. Every single moment was cherished, because they understood how rare it was that they somehow found each other in the vastness of the universe during their short window of time. It was truly miraculous, and they treasured their time together. Lon and Sylvia’s relationship began with a dream… and then the reality exceeded the dream.
Sylvia joined Lon in retirement in 2007, settling into their golden years on west Mulberry Street in Angleton, Texas. Sylvia enjoyed vacation cruises, trips to Las Vegas, Tahoe, and across the country. Grandfather Lon and Grandmother “Nony” loved Angleton, Texas where they enjoyed hosting get-togethers with friends and family with music, dancing, poker and hugging two kitties and grand dog Hoss. Their favorite time was when the grandchildren visited and spent many days enjoying the pool.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her father, Anton Motl, mother Agnes Motl, grandmother Anna Bartek, grandfather Frank and grandmother Louisa Motl. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband Lon, sons Kristopher, Gene Alan, Daughter-in-law Sarah C. Glenn, grandchildren Reece Everett Glenn, Eva C. Glenn, Olivia C. Glenn and numerous cousins, and true friends whom she loved dearly.
Sylvia did leave us with a couple of requests: 1. Please, NEVER, ever vote democrat no matter what they promise you. Our Grandchildren deserve better. 2. In lieu of flowers, either make a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or have a party in Sylvia’s memory with friends and family, preferably with adult libations…
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas from 10:00 a.m., with Memorial Service following at 11:00 a.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
Paid Obituary