BELTON — Services for Edward Atlee Harmon, 87, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Randy Evans officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Harmon died Saturday, Aug. 21, in a Temple hospital.
He was born April 12, 1934, in Bland to Joseph Leonard and Bertha Mae Weaver Harmon. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Neecie Thompson. On June 13, 1983, he married Sandra Skinner Davidson. He worked many years for Duplex Products, retiring in 1993. He then worked security for the Belton Independent School District. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Moffat.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, in 2013; and two sons, Keith Harmon in 1961, and Bryan Harmon in 2011.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Harmon of Temple; two stepdaughters, Lisa Davidson and Kim Penberg of Leander; three brothers Lynn Harmon, Joe Harmon, Jr. and Roy Harmon; five sisters Esprence Crocker, Loleta Wolbrueck, Vivian Elliott, Martha Tomme and Melinda Murray; and 10 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Moffat.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.