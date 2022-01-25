ROSENBERG — Services for William “Bill” Moore, 83, of Rosenberg and formerly of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The service will be live-streamed.
Private family burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Moore died Sunday, Jan. 23, in Sugar Land.
He was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Rogers to Clara Iva and Henry Lloyd “Buck” Moore. He graduated from Rogers High School. He attended Blinn College and Howard Payne University on a football scholarship. He received his undergraduate degree in physical education, English and science from Sam Houston University in 1963, and his master’s in administrative education in 1967. He worked for the railroad and also was a medic in the National Guard. He moved to Sugar Land in 1964 where he began a long career with Fort Bend ISD. He taught life science and physical education, and coached football and basketball at Dulles Junior High. He then became an assistant principal at Dulles Junior High and then Missouri City Junior High. In 1977, he became the principal of Quail Valley Junior High. In 1984, he was appointed director of human resources for Fort Bend ISD. He retired in 1998, but continued to be active in the teacher retirement organization. He also was a charter member/president elect for the Oyster Creek Rotary Club.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammi Bransky and Brittany Moore; a son, Scott Adams; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Fort Bend Education Foundation.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.